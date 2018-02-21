T-Mobile BOGO iPhone deal makes room for iPhone 7 starting February 23
T-Mobile’s pairing a couple of ongoing deals with a new one that starts Friday.
From Friday, customers can take part in the promo by buying a combination pair of the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X; then they must add at least one line and then trade in an eligible device. They will then get a $200 prepaid debit card plus the value of the trade-in through T-Mobile credit.
Building on top of a prior deal, if users get any two of the iPhone 8, 8 Plus or X, the rebate will be a flat $700. A complete set of instructions is available at the source link below this story.
Here’s the eligible device list:
• Apple iPhone 7
• Apple iPhone 7+
• Apple iPhone 6s
• Apple iPhone 6s+
• Apple iPhone 6
• Apple iPhone 6+
• Apple iPhone 5s
• Apple iPhone SE
• LG G6
• LG V20
• LG G5
• Samsung Galaxy S7
• Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
• Samsung Galaxy S7 Active
• Samsung Galaxy S6
• Samsung Galaxy S6 edge
• Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+
• Samsung Galaxy S6 Active
• Samsung Galaxy S5
• Samsung Galaxy S4
• Samsung Galaxy Note 4
• Samsung Galaxy Note 5
Users can combine this deal with the free line deal for those adding a new line on their T-Mobile ONE family plan.
Verizon recently unveiled a revised BOGO deal for two new iPhones that gives a flat $700 in credits and does not require a trade-in.
The Un-carrier does have a trick up its sleeve and it’s one it has used before: anyone who gets two Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular devices from February 23 will get half-off the price of one device — applicable to the lesser one in price.