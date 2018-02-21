iOS

T-Mobile BOGO iPhone deal makes room for iPhone 7 starting February 23

T-Mobile’s pairing a couple of ongoing deals with a new one that starts Friday.

From Friday, customers can take part in the promo by buying a combination pair of the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X; then they must add at least one line and then trade in an eligible device. They will then get a $200 prepaid debit card plus the value of the trade-in through T-Mobile credit.

Building on top of a prior deal, if users get any two of the iPhone 8, 8 Plus or X, the rebate will be a flat $700. A complete set of instructions is available at the source link below this story.

Here’s the eligible device list:

• Apple iPhone 7
• Apple iPhone 7+
• Apple iPhone 6s
• Apple iPhone 6s+
• Apple iPhone 6
• Apple iPhone 6+
• Apple iPhone 5s
• Apple iPhone SE
• LG G6
• LG V20
• LG G5

• Samsung Galaxy S7
• Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
• Samsung Galaxy S7 Active
• Samsung Galaxy S6
• Samsung Galaxy S6 edge
• Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+
• Samsung Galaxy S6 Active
• Samsung Galaxy S5
• Samsung Galaxy S4
• Samsung Galaxy Note 4
• Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Users can combine this deal with the free line deal for those adding a new line on their T-Mobile ONE family plan.

Verizon recently unveiled a revised BOGO deal for two new iPhones that gives a flat $700 in credits and does not require a trade-in.

The Un-carrier does have a trick up its sleeve and it’s one it has used before: anyone who gets two Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular devices from February 23 will get half-off the price of one device — applicable to the lesser one in price.

Via
T-Mobile (Feb 9)
Source
T-Mobile
Posted In
iOS, Phones, Wearables
Tags
Apple, Apple Watch, BOGO, carriers, cellular, Deals, discounts, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, News, Series 3, Smartwatches, T-Mobile, US
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.