T-Mobile BOGO iPhone deal makes room for iPhone 7 starting February 23

T-Mobile’s pairing a couple of ongoing deals with a new one that starts Friday.

From Friday, customers can take part in the promo by buying a combination pair of the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X; then they must add at least one line and then trade in an eligible device. They will then get a $200 prepaid debit card plus the value of the trade-in through T-Mobile credit.

Building on top of a prior deal, if users get any two of the iPhone 8, 8 Plus or X, the rebate will be a flat $700. A complete set of instructions is available at the source link below this story.

Here’s the eligible device list:

• Apple iPhone 7

• Apple iPhone 7+

• Apple iPhone 6s

• Apple iPhone 6s+

• Apple iPhone 6

• Apple iPhone 6+

• Apple iPhone 5s

• Apple iPhone SE

• LG G6

• LG V20

• LG G5

• Samsung Galaxy S7

• Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

• Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

• Samsung Galaxy S6

• Samsung Galaxy S6 edge

• Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+

• Samsung Galaxy S6 Active

• Samsung Galaxy S5

• Samsung Galaxy S4

• Samsung Galaxy Note 4

• Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Users can combine this deal with the free line deal for those adding a new line on their T-Mobile ONE family plan.

Verizon recently unveiled a revised BOGO deal for two new iPhones that gives a flat $700 in credits and does not require a trade-in.

The Un-carrier does have a trick up its sleeve and it’s one it has used before: anyone who gets two Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular devices from February 23 will get half-off the price of one device — applicable to the lesser one in price.