Puzzle pieces indicate WWDC 2018 to happen in first week of June
From 2003 until 2016, Apple held its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco at the Moscone Center. When the conference was in San Jose from its inception in 1989, it was scheduled for mid-May. With an exception in 2006, it was scheduled for the early-to-mid June during its stay at the Moscone Center.
Last year was the first time in 15 years that the convention took place in its ancestral home, the San Jose McEnery Convention Center and it took place in the first week of June.
Well, it looks like Apple wants to start a new streak as MacRumors hears from a source that WWDC will return to San Jose this year. Furthermore, the outlet has found out that the latter three full weeks of June have been booked for other events, leaving only the first full week (June 4 thru 8) open for a potential WWDC.
In addition to several features of iOS 12, including universal apps for macOS and iOS, we hope to hear some confirmation on the company’s revised approach to software upgrades — with an emphasis on quality and bug fixing as opposed to an influx of new revenue-generating services.