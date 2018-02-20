iOS

Verizon iPhone deal now won’t need a trade-in

Contents
Advertisement

Verizon had been volleying against T-Mobile in a deals war that saw big credits toward devices go to customers that added a new line and then traded in their old device. But why trade in when you don’t have to?

Well, Big Red has decided to come back and drop the trade-in requirement, at least for new iPhones. Buy a pair of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X or a combination of any two, then add a new line on a Verizon Unlimited plan and then customers will be credited $699.99 over the course of 24 months.

Thinking about it one way, that essentially makes one base model iPhone 8 free, but it would make the other phone full price. Then again, think about getting a 256GB iPhone X for $450 instead. It all depends on how you view it.

Either way, with that service stipulation and credit payout, it’s a guaranteed lock-in for two years. Then again, the last time this deal came around, a trade-in was required. No telling how long this deal lasts, though.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
Verizon
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, BOGO, Deals, discounts, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, News, Verizon
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.