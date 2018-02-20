For a company with a long tradition of MWC announcements, which also made it clear over a month ago that it was planning a visit to Barcelona for the 2018 Mobile World Congress, Sony managed to keep an unusually tight lid on information leakage lately.

Granted, we have three prime suspects for February 26 introductions, but it’s impossible to say which one is more likely to break cover at MWC 2018. History suggested the Xperia XZ2 and XZ Pro, with the XZ1 Compact a little too young to already get a sequel.

Then again, the Xperia XZ2 Compact suspected to have received FCC’s regulatory blessing a few weeks ago may also be the first of Sony’s three rumored next-gen devices to show its face in pre-release prototype form.

“Face” is merely a figure of speech, of course, as we only get to see the mysterious profile of an unreleased handset by the side of a 2015 Xperia Z5 Compact. This is indeed a curvy phone, which could help with ergonomics, although the arched back actually makes the new guy look chunkier than the 8.9mm Z5 Compact.

Worse still, the source of the unverified but plausible picture claims the 3.5mm headphone jack is out, with a (functional) fingerprint reader mounted on the back of the XZ2 Compact similar to the XA2 series.

On the bright side, the screen bezels seem just a little thinner, and the prototype could be refined further to sport an even smaller “forehead” in a final, commercial version.