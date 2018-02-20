Android

Best Buy and B&H discreetly start selling Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018)

If you’ve always wondered why Samsung never brought its respectable mid-range Galaxy A-series smartphones stateside, you should probably wonder no more. We still don’t have an explanation for the limited availability of the water-resistant Galaxy A7 (2017), A5 (2017) and A3 (2017), but out of nowhere, the Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) have gone up for sale at a couple of trusted US retailers.

There’s no processor difference between these two and “global” versions, as both B&H Photo Video and Best Buy list their specifications including an unnamed octa-core 2.2GHz + 1.6GHz SoC, aka Samsung’s in-house Exynos 7885.

While B&H clearly indicates the non-flagship “Infinity Display” handsets up for grabs in black, gold and orchid gray are “international” variants, featuring “US compatible” LTE connectivity, Best Buy only mentions its A8 and A8+ stock is “compatible with GSM carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile.”

That could mean these are phones officially released by Samsung stateside, although in that case, the OEM should have made some sort of an announcement. Either way, B&H offers a limited 1-year warranty with the Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018), and something tells us Best Buy will have you covered for the same 12 months as well.

The latter retailer charges $600 for a black or gold Galaxy A8+ (2018), $530 for a gold non-Plus A8, and $500 for a black Galaxy A8 (2018), while B&H is a little more reasonable, letting you purchase the two unlocked devices at $480 and $530 respectively, regardless of your color of choice.

In addition to their 5.6 and 6-inch FHD+ Infinity Displays, the A8 duo also has a nice pair of front-facing cameras going for them, as well as 4GB RAM, IP68 water resistance, and a highly capable single 16MP rear shooter.

