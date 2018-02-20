Russian HTC Desire 12 specs leaked in box design

An image of what is believed to be the back of the box of the upcoming HTC Desire 12 has been leaked out.

It was Evan Blass that initially teased out what was then called the “Breeze,” a phone with a MediaTek processor, a 2:1 display and more. The leaked specs carry through on this leak, published by Android Authority, save for the memory configuration.

Instead of 2GB of RAM, it’s 3GB, and instead of 16GB of storage, it’s 32GB and with room for microSD storage. With all that, there’s a 5.5-inch display at 720 x 1440 resolution, a 12-megapixel camera at back and a 5-megapixel unit up front. An unspecified quad-core MediaTek processor leads the experience with a 2,730mAh battery to power it.

One of the primary markets for these mid-range phones from Asian manufacturers is Russia, so it should come as no surprise if the Desire 12 launches there first. We’ve yet to hear much from HTC on its plans for MWC, but we’ll keep our eyes open.