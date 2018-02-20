Android

Russian HTC Desire 12 specs leaked in box design

Contents
Advertisement

An image of what is believed to be the back of the box of the upcoming HTC Desire 12 has been leaked out.

It was Evan Blass that initially teased out what was then called the “Breeze,” a phone with a MediaTek processor, a 2:1 display and more. The leaked specs carry through on this leak, published by Android Authority, save for the memory configuration.

HTC Desire 12 specs

Instead of 2GB of RAM, it’s 3GB, and instead of 16GB of storage, it’s 32GB and with room for microSD storage. With all that, there’s a 5.5-inch display at 720 x 1440 resolution, a 12-megapixel camera at back and a 5-megapixel unit up front. An unspecified quad-core MediaTek processor leads the experience with a 2,730mAh battery to power it.

One of the primary markets for these mid-range phones from Asian manufacturers is Russia, so it should come as no surprise if the Desire 12 launches there first. We’ve yet to hear much from HTC on its plans for MWC, but we’ll keep our eyes open.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Via
HTCSource
Source
Android Authority
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Breeze, Desire 12, HTC, Leaks, mid-rangers, News, Russia, Specs
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.