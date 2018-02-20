Android

Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5S Plus now up to $50 off

The Moto G series is known for being affordable, having fairly clean software (even if it won’t get updated as often as we’d like) and as an all-around decent smartphone experience. And for a few days, a few of the latest devices are even more affordable.

Anywhere you can properly get a Moto G5 Plus or Moto G5S Plus (Best Buy, B&H Photo or Motorola.com), both devices have gone on sale. The 32GB G5 Plus is $20 off at $209.99 while the 64GB model is $40 off at $259.99. The 32GB G5S Plus is $30 off at $249.99 and the 64GB version is $50 off at $299.99.

These are modest discounts, but discounts none the less. Of course, if you’re a Amazon Prime subscriber, you can take advantage of the Prime Exclusive versions of these phones for even less.

