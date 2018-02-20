Other OS

Judge denies AT&T’s request to see White House thoughts on Time Warner acquisition

Contents
Advertisement

AT&T has been denied a request to see communications between White House staff and lawyers regarding any potential opinions on the telecom’s $85 billion acquisition of media giant Time Warner.

Reuters reports that on Friday, the Department of Justice filed a motion to prevent AT&T from arguing that the government’s decision to prevent the acquisition was based in politics. President Donald Trump has publicly criticized the deal and made one of Time Warner’s assets, CNN, a key point of contention.

The agency sued to block the deal in November. AT&T claims that a combination with Time Warner is a vertical integration — between two businesses from distinct categories — and that such deals have historically not been able to be blocked in courts.

A trial is set to begin in March.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
CNBC
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
acquisition, AT&T, business, CNN, Donald Trump, government, Justice Department, Lawsuit, News, Time Warner
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.