Judge denies AT&T’s request to see White House thoughts on Time Warner acquisition

AT&T has been denied a request to see communications between White House staff and lawyers regarding any potential opinions on the telecom’s $85 billion acquisition of media giant Time Warner.

Reuters reports that on Friday, the Department of Justice filed a motion to prevent AT&T from arguing that the government’s decision to prevent the acquisition was based in politics. President Donald Trump has publicly criticized the deal and made one of Time Warner’s assets, CNN, a key point of contention.

The agency sued to block the deal in November. AT&T claims that a combination with Time Warner is a vertical integration — between two businesses from distinct categories — and that such deals have historically not been able to be blocked in courts.

A trial is set to begin in March.