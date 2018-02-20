Other OS

Jobs posted for Spotify hardware projects

Spotify wants to define a “new category” of hardware when it comes to music consumption, but the plans are in a larval stage at this point. In fact, some new breadcrumbs have been found showing the Swedish company getting its labor management together.

A few job postings that were first picked up by Music Ally are asking for a project manager, a senior project manager and an operations manager. Tasks to be done include “managing the overall hardware project execution” as well as securing terms for “Distribution, Supply, Logistics, fulfillment and Customer Service” for such products.

Nothing on these latest postings indicate any details on a product or products that the company is currently working on. So far, we’re led to believe that we’ll see a smart speaker.

Via
The Verge
Source
Music Ally
