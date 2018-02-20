Google Pixelbook deals start at $100 off, more for students

If you’d like to experiment with Chrome OS and do it with power and in style, the only way to do so is with a Google Pixelbook. And it’s $100 off for a limited time.

Up through March 3 Pacific Time, Pixelbooks are $100 off. The 128GB model with Intel Core i5 processor now $899 while the 256GB model is $1,099. The top-end Core i7 model with a 512GB SSD is $1,549.

The discount applies at the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy and B&H. Amazon Prime Student members can take an extra 10 percent off the cost of their Pixelbook and there’s an extra “Student Deal” from Best Buy that users can sign up for.

In any case, with that discount, consumers can take the $100 they save and spend it on a Pixelbook Pen or, better yet, a sleeve for said Pixelbook.