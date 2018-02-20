After focusing on the current “state of mobile networks” in the US last month, awarding T-Mobile five of six wireless service trophies, market analysis firm OpenSignal has a new global “State of LTE” report out today.

Based on more than 58 billion measurements from 4.8 million test devices in countries as diverse as the US, India, Japan, Luxembourg, Algeria, Belarus and Sri Lanka, OpenSignal claims the world’s fastest LTE speeds have “hit a plateau.”

That’s obviously not good news, but on the bright side, 4G availability “continues to expand around the world at a steady pace.” In fact, South Korea, Japan, Norway, Hong Kong and the US are now all part of the so-called 90 percent club, with “truly exceptional” availability scores across the board.

Mind you, OpenSignal does not track traditional geographic coverage, deeming consistency and accessibility as more relevant characteristics of high-speed mobile service availability. Basically, that means the average phone user in South Korea has access to 4G more than 97 percent of the time, while in Japan, Norway, Hong Kong and the US, the numbers are between 90.3 and 94.7 percent.

It’s worth pointing out that only two of those five countries exceeded the 90 percent mark in the July – September 2017 sample period, with Netherlands, Hungary, Kuwait and Lithuania extremely close to joining the 90+ percent club themselves during the October – December timeframe.

LTE reach also expanded virtually everywhere else over the past few months, as operators seem to acknowledge the technology’s inherent limitations, focusing on a different part of their advancement work.

But that’s not to say speeds were completely stagnant in the aforementioned period. The average global figure still surged marginally from 16.6 to 16.9 Mbps, with US carriers posting one of the largest growths, from 14 to 16.3 Mbps. Even so, the upper half of OpenSignal’s 4G speed chart remains a pipe dream for America’s “Big Four”, with countries like Singapore, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Hungary and Belgium instead averaging remarkable rates between 36 and 45 Mbps.