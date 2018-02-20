Chinese rumors say iPhone SE 2 now set to launch at WWDC 2018

The question of whether there will be a sequel to Apple’s most affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE, released this year.

On one hand, we’re coming up to the two-year mark since the original launch and the internals will only continue to age from there. And on the other, it’s said that Apple just doesn’t have the development and logistics resources when there are another three premium iPhones that need to be launched without fail in September.

Well, an outlet called SixSix is reporting on so-called supply chain chatter telling of an iPhone SE 2 to come during WWDC 2018 — perhaps in early June. One of the reasons supporting a launch is that with high street firms forecasting depressed iPhone shipment numbers for the next few quarters, this phone could bring those numbers up. Most analysts have not accounted for a potential mid-year device in their estimates as of yet.

Unlike the iPhone SE, which used components that were top-of-the-line in the moment it was released, the iPhone SE 2 will have a one-year-old A10 processor, 2GB of RAM, second-generation Touch ID in its traditional Home Button implementation and a 4.2-inch screen — with those extra 0.2 inches on the diagonal from the predecessor, there’s some concern that the form factor may change and nullify compatibility with iPhone 5s cases and folios.

The report points out that this device will retain a metal chassis, meaning that wireless charging won’t be happening with this device as previous rumored.

It’s rumored that the phone will have storage options of 32GB and 128GB. Prices may start in China at around $630, about the same as the iPhone 7 at present — perhaps this device could end up costing between $500 and $550.