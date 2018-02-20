AT&T Sponsored Data program now available for prepaid plans
AT&T’s four-year-old Sponsored Data program, which zero-rates blocks of data by having the user engage with sponsors’ applications, might have been made obsolete with turn of new unlimited data plans if not for prepaid plans.
AT&T Prepaid users have been notified through text that the Sponsored Data feature is now available for those on a limited tier (at $35 per month or $45). Two examples pointed out are the company’s own DIRECTV or U-Verse TV customers can “now stream movies and shows with the TV app without it counting against their plan data.”
The Verge reports that the Fullscreen network, also owned in part by AT&T, is sponsoring data when users screen its content and that this is an opt-out feature that is not available in Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands.
Verizon also has a sponsored data program called FreeBee Data and has a zero-rate bias for its go90 video service.