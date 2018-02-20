Archos Citee Connect scooter has Android-powered navigation

French tech manufacturer Archos usually pops into our news feeds with one-off products. One such category is the electric scooter, which Archos leapt into last year. Now, it’s ready to bring Android into the situation.

The Citee, Citee Power and Citee Connect scooters will debut at MWC 2018. The first two are just normal electric scooters with maximum speeds of up to 25kph and are easily folded up and will start at €399.99 and go on sale from April.

The Citee Connect, though, takes a lot of those features and basically slaps an entry-level Android smartphone on top of it — it’s being called “the first Google Android scooter.”

With 8.5-inch wheels, a 350W motor and regenerative brakes, the scooter is equipped with enough battery to run for between 25km and 30km. Between the handlebars is a five-inch display showing off Android Oreo. The device is powered by an unspecified quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and has 8GB of storage with access to 3G connectivity — hopefully you’re just navigating streets and not watching YouTube videos.

The Citee Connect, which is tailored for use in Europe, will cost €499.99 and sell from the summer.