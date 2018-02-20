Android

Amazon’s top deal of the day is a $250 Moto X4 Prime Exclusive version

The already affordable, eye-catching and reasonably powerful Moto X4 may not come with 6 whopping gigs of RAM stateside, but for the next few hours only, it’s available at an even lower price than usual from Amazon.

The catch is you need to be a Prime member to get an unlocked 32GB variant at a measly $250 instead of a $400 MSRP, and monthly subscription fees have gone up a bit recently. On the bright side, Prime Exclusive phones no longer force ads on your lockscreen, merely offering a “pre-installed selection of Amazon apps, including the Amazon Widget” for “easy access to daily deals, Prime movies and TV shows, Prime Music, Prime Photos storage, and more with a single sign-on experience.”

That’s as insignificant a compromise as they come, although in all fairness, the new $249.99 price does not reflect an actual $150 discount over the handset’s typical rate. The Prime Exclusive version has been available at $350 since day one, routinely going for $300 in recent weeks, while Motorola’s own US e-store and Best Buy both currently charge the same $300 for a “standard” unlocked Moto X4.

Still, the only other way to score that additional $50 markdown is to activate the Android One model on Google’s Project Fi MVNO. If you’d rather take the water-resistant, 3GB RAM and Snapdragon 630-packing 5.2-incher to AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon or Sprint, you have until the end of the day to purchase it at $249.99 on Amazon in Super Black or Sterling Blue.

