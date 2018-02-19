Old versions of Windows Phone loses push notifications tomorrow
One sign of a dying mobile operating system these days is the demise of the push notification. Pebble OS is about to lose them and, along with it, complete support from Fitbit. Well, it turns out that Microsoft is about to cut ties to older versions of Windows Phone as they have reached their end of life dates.
Specifically, Windows Phone 7.5, what used to be called “Mango,” and Windows Phone 8.0 will be losing third-party push notifications. As notification data can’t be pushed to the apps, Live Tiles will not be updated and the “Find my phone” feature will no longer work. Expect more services to drop off as time goes on.
Windows Phone 8.1 still has push notifications for the meantime, even as it lacks full support from Microsoft at this point, and Windows 10 Mobile continues to be fully supported.