Sony is ready to bring back curves at MWC 2018

In addition to working fingerprint readers and more sensible prices at launch, Sony’s high-end smartphones have been in need of a radical redesign for several years now. Even before last year’s wave of “full screen” mobile devices with 18:9 aspect ratios, flagship Xperias always seemed at least one step behind the competition.

Of course, “always” is a bit of an exaggeration, as Sony’s mobile designers were once at the top of their game, often setting trends or at least trying to with eye-catching products like the Xperia arc, Xperia arc S or Xperia S.

This might be just nostalgia talking, but the Japanese company’s latest MWC 2018 teaser video sure appears to hint at a return to those fancy “arc” roots. Whatever Sony plans to unveil in Barcelona on February 26, i.e. a week from today, it’ll probably have curves.

The Xperia XZ Premium, XZs, XZ1 and XZ1 Compact, like most of Sony’s high-end handsets released over the past few years, can only be described as sharp and boxy. That was a solid flagship look once upon a time, but edges and arches are back in style.

There’s a strong possibility both the Xperia XZ2 and XZ Pro (or XZ2 Pro) will sport 2:1 screens with razor-thin bezels, and if you add curves and a Snapdragon 845 processor to the equation, Sony may finally have a box-office hit on its hands. Let’s just hope it’s not too late for a comeback.

