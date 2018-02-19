It’s definitely not unusual for Samsung to unveil more than one product at a major trade show like the Mobile World Congress, but given the insane amount of attention the upcoming Galaxy S9 smartphone duo is getting, we were ready to wager that’s all the chaebol was planning to announce on February 25.

Granted, a sequel to the Galaxy Tab S3 is technically due this month, although last year’s S Pen-wielding 9.7-incher took quite a while to follow in the footsteps of 2015’s Galaxy Tab S2 9.7.

This time, something tells us Samsung will be sticking to a more traditional upgrade schedule. That certain something is a recent GFXBench record of an SM-T835, which can only be one device. Namely, an LTE-enabled configuration of the Galaxy Tab S4, since SM-T825 and SM-T815 are model numbers designating similar Tab S3 and S2 versions respectively.

Bizarrely enough, the SM-T835 is listed with 2560 x 1600 screen resolution and a 10.5-inch size, compared to 9.7 inches and 2048 x 1536 pixels for both the Tab S3 and Tab S2. That may sound like a small upgrade of sorts, but it’s actually just a return to the family’s 2014 roots. That’s right, the OG Galaxy Tab S came with a 10.5-inch 2560 x 1600 Super AMOLED panel.

One obvious Galaxy Tab S4 upgrade is a Qualcomm SoC combining a 2.3GHz octa-core CPU and Adreno 540 GPU, which sounds an awful lot like the Snapdragon 835. Already running Android 8.0 Oreo in pre-release tests, the SM-T835 also packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The 13MP rear-facing camera seems unchanged, with an 8MP front shooter providing a small bump over last year’s 5MP sensor.