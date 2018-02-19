What is even the point of Samsung’s sumptuous official Galaxy S9 and S9+ announcement in Barcelona on Sunday, February 25? If you weren’t already wondering that after several weeks, nay, months of constant leakage of sensitive information on the most highly anticipated smartphones out there, you have to wonder today, as the missing piece of the color puzzle falls into place.

Rendered already in Midnight Black, Lilac Purple and Coral Blue, the “regular” Galaxy S9 is today ev-leaked in Titanium Gray as an addendum to a crazy detailed WinFuture report.

Said report, put together by self-described “master of cheap scoops” Roland Quandt, mainly reiterates and confirms things we already knew, also including a bunch of new promo images.

Almost nothing is left to the imagination, with European pre-orders rumored to begin as early as February 25 (yup, this Sunday), and shipments purportedly underway on March 8. Exact pricing is still a bit of a mystery, although we’ve had some strong hints from Korea and the UK, and we’re now hearing the 64GB S9 could cost the equivalent of $1,130, with a similar S9+ configuration fetching as much as $1,260 in Norway. Of course, Scandinavian prices are in no way relevant for the rest of the old continent, and the US is an entirely different story.

That said, if you need a quick recap of the two’s specs and features, we should start by stressing the 6.2-inch S9 Plus is expected to offer 6GB RAM and a dual 12 + 12MP rear camera setup. The 5.8-inch GS9 will almost certainly settle for 4GB RAM and a single 12MP rear shooter, but both models are tipped to support variable f/1.5 – f/2.4 aperture and super-slow-motion video recording.

A selfie cam with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus, AKG-tuned stereo speakers, a repositioned fingerprint reader, as well as iris and facial recognition methods, wrap up the lengthy list of key selling points. There should also be some sort of an Animoji equivalent, but the details remain under wraps.