Samsung Galaxy S9 comprehensive details, LG G7 Judy & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ and some of the comprehensive leaks that just emerged. Then we talk about the LG G7, how it might die to a new project called Judy. The Huawei P20 lineup follows as we learn about battery variations and display features. Sony follows as the company teases something curvy for MWC. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find on Google’s Project Fi.

Stories:
Buy a phone on Project Fi, get $80 of service credit
Sony is ready to bring back curves at MWC 2018
LG G7 won’t be G7, but is codenamed “Judy”
Huawei P20 Plus rumored with 4,000mAh battery and AOD, P20 to settle for 3,320mAh
Comprehensive report details all the Galaxy S9 info you need, and a new color is rendered

