If you thought Samsung couldn’t possibly beat last week’s killer Galaxy Note 8 deal, letting you shave up to $500 off the company’s latest S Pen-wielding flagship phone, you may want to check Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app again until March 1.

That’s when the chaebol’s newest US-only promotion is set to expire, bundling any Note 8, Galaxy S8, S8+ or S8 Active with a free pair of Gear IconX headphones. Although the terms and conditions clearly specify the offer “cannot be combined with any other rebate, offer or discount”, this writer had no problem adding a T-Mobile Galaxy Note 8 to his cart at $750 with the aforementioned Gear IconX included at no extra cost.

That’s a $200 discount on the “Un-carrier’s” Note 8 to begin with, as well as gratis “fitness earbuds” typically worth another $200, and you can also get $300 off on top of all that if you trade in the right phone. Namely, a Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, iPhone 8 or 8 Plus. So, yeah, at least in theory, a measly $450 (down from a whopping $950 MSRP) can get you a spectacular Note 8/Gear IconX combo.

Unfortunately, Verizon’s Galaxy Note 8 has gone back up to $960, which is the same price charged for a Sprint-specific variant, while AT&T and unlocked models fetch $950 a pop. As for the Galaxy S8 and S8+, their Verizon versions are by the far the most affordable, at $556 and $640 respectively, with trade-in savings and free IconX headphones also offered. Unlocked, the S8 and S8+ set you back $725 and $825, with AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint customers looking at $750 and $850 “base” expenses.