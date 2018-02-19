Nuance ends development of Swype and Dragon keyboard for Android and iOS

Nuance has announced that its Swype keyboard for iOS has been discontinued and has also confirmed that the Swype keyboard with Dragon voice recognition combo app for Android is getting no further support.

In a message to Redditor /u/dancedar, Nuance sent the following response to a crash issue:

Nuance will no longer be updating the Swype+Dragon keyboard for Android. We’re sorry to leave the direct-to-consumer keyboard business, but this change is necessary to allow us to concentrate on developing our AI solutions for sale directly to businesses. We hope you enjoyed using Swype, we sure enjoyed working with the Swype community.

XDA-Developers was able to verify the statement from Nuance.

Nuance acquired Swype for $100 million in 2011 and has maintained it for more than six years before the company turned its AI-assisted tools portfolio around towards enterprise, including healthcare.