iOS 11.2.6 fixes Telugu character bug
It’s not just the English language that iOS developers seem to have problems with, it’s also one of the many Indian texts.
After dealing with auto-correct issues in prior editions of iOS 11, Apple has pushed out iOS 11.2.6 to fix a major bug that caused iPhones that received a certain character to crash. Worse yet, this bug could lock users out of third-party messaging apps like WhatsApp and (i)Messages as well. This is the main issue addressed in the changelog.
We should expect a more cohesive bandage to all of these little annoying, yet critical bugs with a new approach to software development as of iOS 12.
