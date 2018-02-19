iOS

iOS 11.2.6 fixes Telugu character bug

Contents
Advertisement

It’s not just the English language that iOS developers seem to have problems with, it’s also one of the many Indian texts.

After dealing with auto-correct issues in prior editions of iOS 11, Apple has pushed out iOS 11.2.6 to fix a major bug that caused iPhones that received a certain character to crash. Worse yet, this bug could lock users out of third-party messaging apps like WhatsApp and (i)Messages as well. This is the main issue addressed in the changelog.

We should expect a more cohesive bandage to all of these little annoying, yet critical bugs with a new approach to software development as of iOS 12.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
The Verge
Posted In
iOS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Apple, Bugs, fix, iOS, iOS 11, iOS 11.2.6, iPad, iPhone, News, software updates
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.