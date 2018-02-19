Compared to the Galaxy S9 and S9+, which Samsung plans to unveil at MWC 2018 on Sunday, February 25, there’s still a great deal we don’t know about the Huawei P20, P20 Plus and P20 lite, all three of which should see daylight in Paris on March 27.

But the puzzle pieces are starting to come together, with something other than a shared “notch” practically etched in stone thanks to information published by the FCC and discovered in firmware unofficially obtained by a rock-solid source.

While the Huawei P20 lite is expected to pack an unremarkable 2,900mAh battery, the “regular” P20 could bump the cell size up to 3,320mAh, with the P20 Plus likely to accommodate a 4,000mAh battery under its no doubt premium hood.

That would put the higher-end P20 variant on par with both the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, significantly improving the 3,200 and 3,750mAh battery capacity of the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus respectively.

Of course, the P10 and P10 Plus came with thick bezels and 5.1/5.5-inch LCD panels last spring, while the Huawei P20 Plus is tipped to sport a screen measuring roughly 6 inches in diagonal. A so-called “Always on Display”, by the way, according to firmware info, which may or may not use OLED technology to follow closely in the footsteps of the Mate 10 Pro.

Both the P20 and P20 Plus are essentially guaranteed to “borrow” the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro’s Kirin 970 SoC, with Android 8.1 Oreo likely to run the software show at launch in EMUI 8.1-skinned form. The rest remains under wraps.