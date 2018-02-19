HTC Viveport Subscription cost going up 29 percent on March 22

From March 22, new Viveport Subscription members will be on-loaded to a new monthly fee of $8.99.

In addition to SteamVR and one-time payment apps in the Viveport library, HTC Vive owners can have access to the 375 virtual reality apps in the premium Viveport Subscription library which currently costs $6.99 per month. New users who hop onto Viveport up until that date will enjoy a 14-day free trial and then the $6.99 monthly rate through 2018.

Those who sign up on March 22 will get the free trial and then the $8.99 rate. Developers will be seeing a 28 percent increase in subscriber commissions to match.

HTC is hoping to sweeten the price hike with perks like free game codes distributed regularly and weekend deals that will only be available to Vive Subscription members from now on.