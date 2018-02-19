Split screen apps now in canary stage of Chrome OS

As one of these psuedo-mobile operating systems, Chrome OS is left to be this piece of software that comes up to the line dividing windowed Android applications from full-on programs — because Chrome OS does not run full programs.

One of the few features that Chrome OS might want and that is being tested right now is split-screen apps. Android and iOS users can already swipe in two apps and now Chrome OS has Android app split-screening in its Canary channel, essentially the alpha development channel next to the beta and stable releases.

Chrome Unboxed chipped in a video demonstrating this on the Samsung Chromebook Pro in its tablet mode. While apps need to be compatible with the feature, it’s not clear if existing Android apps wouldn’t need to do any more bridging to make it work on Chrome OS.

Obviously, as more Chromebooks adopt touch screens, this feature would definitely help users out, giving them another tool in the box to interact. This feature will more likely than not pull through to the Stable version in a few months. If you want to risk your system stalling through bugs, you can switch channels: hit the account icon on the taskbar, then the settings icon and then dig into the “About Chrome OS” item on the bar to the left and dig into the “detailed build information.”