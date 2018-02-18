Sony admits night mode won’t be on its phones with Android Oreo

One of the appreciated features that has yet to go universal with Android is what’s known on Google’x Pixel phones as “Night Light,” where users can set a period for when the display gets tuned to limit blue light that affects the eyes more at night.

Sony, one of the leading third-party contributors to AOSP, has this feature hidden in the “Good night” set of its Xperia Actions for the Xperia XA1 series of devices. Before we could even ask why this feature is not on newer phones, there’s now word from the company itself that the feature will die off when those XA1, XA1 Plus and XA1 Ultra move to Oreo.

In Twitter messages to Lazaros_K, the company’s support team told him that there are “no plans no adding a night mode/light to Xperia devices” and that the “Lower the blue light of the display” function will be gone on said phones with the Android 8.0 update.

@XperiaBlog Hey Xperiablog! Please inform the XA1 users that if they upgrade to Oreo they will loose the option to turn on night light. Also I asked if the XZP will get the new Theme UI but info is not available right now. pic.twitter.com/UNoZNSo85C — Lazaros_K (@ItsmeLazarosK) February 15, 2018

No reason was given for this and, so far, there’s no indication that Android P will carry this feature in the basic image. Perhaps as the feature will need to interface with hardware abstracts of different panels, there’s only so much that software can do at that level. Google gave it up for a time back in the Nexus age before trying again. That said, it’d be nice to see Sony give the attempt.