Huawei Mate SE leaked to look like Honor 8 Pro or Honor 7X

Huawei may have a mid-ranger to accompany its Mate 10 Pro in the United States this year.

In a deleted tweet from Evan Blass that has been picked up by GSMArena, a couple of models resembling either the Honor 8 Pro or the more recent Honor 7X have appeared in silver and gold finishes. As is the standard for even the most basic phone these days, it features a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and dual cameras.

It’s speculative at this point as to whether this phone will be specced out much like the Honor 7X, but it is apparently known that the device will be branded as the Huawei Mate SE — that name attributed to a prematurely published support page for Huawei’s US consumer site. It also looks like some disparate sequel from another universe to the original Huawei Mate S.

Honor 7X / TENAA

Both Blass’s tweet and the support page have been taken down since they have been leaked out.

Keep in mind that just because a support page is up for a device in a certain region doesn’t mean that the phone will be available for sale in that region.

