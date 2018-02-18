February update making Pixel 2 run hot, wear out faster
Depending on the use case, a Pixel 2 XL or even a Pixel 2 will last a user anywhere from a working day to maybe even a day and a half. And it never really heats up, even with a good amount of applications stress.
But quite a few users on Reddit and the Pixel User Community have been reporting that their devices have been heating up and losing out on battery life per cycle after installing the February Android security update.
Sudarshan Sarang, who started one of the big threads on the Pixel User Community on this issue, said that their device got as hot as 45°C with screen-on time down by 30 percent per charge cycle. After doing two full factory resets on the phone, the inefficiencies persisted.
Some on Reddit suggested that users clear the caches of the Google, Google Play Store and Google Play Services apps through the Files Go app. Those who went through with the procedure said that their devices returned to normal operating behavior.
Google support has yet to address the issue, so the best that sufferers so far can do is contact Pixel support.