Android

Buy a phone on Project Fi, get $80 of service credit

Contents
Advertisement

With increased international coverage in its pocket, Google’s Project Fi moves on to reinforce promotional power with a campaign targeting new customers.

Those who buy and activate a new device from Project Fi from now through the end of February 28 Pacific Time will immediately receive $80 in service credit.

The carrier recently introduced Bill Protection as a means of providing an unlimited data plan for those who need it. With talk and text service costing $20 per month, data is charged at a prorated $10 per gigabyte for the first 6GB of use in a month. After that threshold, further data usage is free with the expectation for throttling after 15GB — at which point, customers can opt to continue paying $10 per gigabyte for full-speed data. Otherwise, users pay a maximum of $80 per month for service.

As for devices, customers have the choice of the Android One Moto X4 ($249), the Pixel XL ($549), the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL ($649 to $949. To be expected, it’s all Android, all the time.

Never the less, this deal gets those who are thinking of switching through the virtual door. Will you bite the bullet?

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
16%
Like It
0%
Want It
5%
Had It
21%
Hated It
58%
Source
Project Fi
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android One, carriers, Deals, discounts, Google, Moto X4, News, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel XL, Project Fi, US
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.