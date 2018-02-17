Buy a phone on Project Fi, get $80 of service credit

With increased international coverage in its pocket, Google’s Project Fi moves on to reinforce promotional power with a campaign targeting new customers.

Those who buy and activate a new device from Project Fi from now through the end of February 28 Pacific Time will immediately receive $80 in service credit.

The carrier recently introduced Bill Protection as a means of providing an unlimited data plan for those who need it. With talk and text service costing $20 per month, data is charged at a prorated $10 per gigabyte for the first 6GB of use in a month. After that threshold, further data usage is free with the expectation for throttling after 15GB — at which point, customers can opt to continue paying $10 per gigabyte for full-speed data. Otherwise, users pay a maximum of $80 per month for service.

As for devices, customers have the choice of the Android One Moto X4 ($249), the Pixel XL ($549), the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL ($649 to $949. To be expected, it’s all Android, all the time.

Never the less, this deal gets those who are thinking of switching through the virtual door. Will you bite the bullet?