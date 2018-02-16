Verizon’s prepaid wireless offers are probably not as popular and well-reviewed as similar services provided by specialized brands, but Big Red has been putting a decent amount of effort into sweetening these no-contract, no-credit check deals over the past couple of years or so.

The latest round of Verizon Prepaid changes is somehow both extensive and unsubstantial, including the addition of a 500MB plan that really shouldn’t be a thing in 2018. According to the nation’s largest mobile network operator, half a gig of data a month is enough to “stay connected, listen to music and keep up on email.”

If you agree, you can get that, as well as unlimited US talk and text, for $30. 10 extra bucks will still hook you up with 3GB “high-speed” data, while $50, $60 and $75 Verizon Prepaid plans cover 7, 10GB and unlimited web surfing respectively.

For those keeping track, $75 is a $5 discount over the old unlimited everything price, although it’s still a full 15 bucks more than what MetroPCS, for instance, charges for unlimited 4G LTE data and up to 10GB hotspot consumption.

Speaking of that, Verizon is also finally adding mobile hotspot support, aka tethering, to the entire prepaid plan lineup, with speeds capped at 600 Kbps. Of course, general streaming is restricted to “DVD-quality” numbers too, i.e. up to 480p.

Back to Big Red’s revisions and upgrades announced today, the list wraps up with Travel Passes now available on prepaid plans. For just $5 a day, you can take your talk, text and data on “eligible devices” in your nearby trips to Mexico and Canada. And yes, you will only pay for days you actually use those international services in after enabling the option in your My Verizon account.