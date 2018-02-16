Android

Get a whopping $400 off Verizon’s Pixel 2 XL today only with monthly installments

We’ve seen a number of compelling deals offered by both Google and the search giant’s official retail partners on the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, both before and after the smartphone family’s underwhelming 2017 sales figures were revealed.

But for the next few hours only, you can take a whopping $400 off the Google Pixel 2 XL price with a “qualified” Verizon activation, which is a new record-high discount outside BOGO or trade-in affairs.

All you have to do to enjoy Best Buy’s latest “Friday Phonedays” promo is agree to a standard Verizon 24-month installment plan. You’ll get a $300 markdown directly from Big Red in bill credits, as well as additional $100 Best Buy instant savings.

At the end of the day, you’ll merely cough up $18.74 every 30 days in exchange for a 64GB Pixel 2 XL, or $22.91 a month if you need twice that internal storage space. All in all, that’s $450 and $550 respectively instead of $850 and $950 list prices, and you’re even free to choose between “just black” and black & white models.

Keep in mind that the jumbo-sized version was the one on the receiving end of more complaints regarding software and hardware issues, but also the one that prevailed in a head-to-head battle against the iPhone X recently. If you’re willing to overlook some stuff, the Pixel 2 XL is sure a remarkable piece of mobile gear, thanks in large part to a number of smart software optimizations.

