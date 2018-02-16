Three new portable Kodak projectors start from $200

One of the former giants in photography is now putting its name on an original device manufacturer’s projectors.

The Kodak Pocket Portable Projector, the Pocket Pico Projector and the Pocket Wireless Pico Projector all share a couple things in common: they’re portable and they project images coming from phones, computers or flash drives.

The Pocket Portable Projector comes in a 9-square-inch square about 0.8 inches thick and weighs 5 ounces. The 360p output at 75 lumens maximum isn’t too impressive, but it does stretch out up to 80 inches from 12 feet away. There’s complete image offset and adjustable focus, too. This starter machine costs $199.99.

The more substantial Pico and Wireless Projectors both come in 9-cubic-inch design weighing 6 ounces. The range of view, while shorter, is quite remarkable with 480p content at 100 lumens can be shown from across 100 inches of surface from 8 feet away. But it’s the Wi-Fi connectivity on the Wireless Projector that might make or break your decision to buy any one of these. The Pico Projector is $249.99 while the Pocket Wireless Pico Project is $289.99.

Don’t worry for those who don’t get the Wireless model: there are adapters included with all the models.