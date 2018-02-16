While it wasn’t exactly surprising to see the early 2017-released Sony Xperia XZ Premium and XZs discounted recently, considering their sequels are almost certainly around the corner, we have to admit we didn’t expect the XZ1 Compact to become even more affordable already.

Launched just a little over four months ago at $600 stateside, probably the best pint-sized Android phone in the world quickly tumbled to $550, then $500, both marked-down prices including $50 Best Buy gift cards.

That same retailer is now back with an even sweeter, more straightforward deal, charging a new all-time low price of $449.99, no strings attached. You can choose from a full range of colors (black, pink twilight, lagoon blue or white silver), either on or offline, and you obviously get a standard 12-month warranty, as well as unlocked LTE support for GSM carriers nationwide.

This is hands down the cheapest you can find the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact anywhere right now, as B&H Photo Video still wants $500 for any of the four color options, while Amazon’s top bargain is a $489 black model.

At $450, the value proposition is pretty much unbeatable, with Android 8.0 Oreo in tow, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 4.6-inch 720p Triluminos display, 19MP Motion Eye camera with Super slow motion video recording, water resistance, stereo speakers, and 3D Creator capabilities. And yes, there’s a chance an XZ2 Compact is also coming soon, but it’s a long shot.