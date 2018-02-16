HMD Global managed to do the unthinkable in its first year designing and selling mobile phones, putting the Nokia name back on the map without even releasing a true flagship. The Nokia 8 wasn’t it, primarily due to a somewhat outdated design, thick screen bezels, 16:9 aspect ratio and all.

Unfortunately for Android power users, the long-rumored Nokia 9 is MIA with just a little over a week left until HMD’s “awesome” MWC 2018 launches, suggesting the 7 Plus could be the Finnish company’s most eye-catching new device to land in Barcelona on February 25.

Rendered just yesterday by none other than legendary leaker Evan Blass, who seems to think the official branding will be Nokia 7+, the 18:9 handset is already back in the limelight. This time, in the flesh, as the first real-life hands-on picture makes its way across the interwebs.

The surprisingly high-quality snapshot gives us a pretty good idea of just how tall and proud the Nokia 7 Plus will sit in a user’s hand once it’s actually out. The display borders are certainly thinner than on the 8 or second-gen 6, allowing the 7+ to squeeze significantly more screen real estate into a relatively compact body.

We’re probably looking at a 6-inch panel with FHD+ resolution, a single 16MP or so front-facing camera, as well as dual Zeiss-optimized rear shooters and a circular fingerprint reader that you can’t see in this first ever real-world pic. A Snapdragon 660 processor and 4GB RAM are expected to reside under the mid-range giant’s robust hood.