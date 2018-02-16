Android

No breaks for Huawei or HTC | #PNWeekly 292 (LIVE at 3p ET)

If you’re a smartphone maker whose brand starts with the letter ‘H,’ you’ve only known pain and suffering this week. You were treated as an outpost of the Chinese cybersecurity threat and have committed an unforced error in the US market you’re trying to reach. Or, you’re losing another executive after trading away 2,000 of your finest employees and you’re trying so hard to steer a sinking ship towards salvation. Or at least salvage.

Huawei and HTC are our main topics this episode, but we’ll also talk about the revival of one of Verizon’s bad habits and Xiaomi’s software shame with our colleague, Ryne Hager of Android Police, on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on February 16th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Recording Date

February 16, 2018

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Guest

Ryne Hager (Android Police)

 

Agenda

 

MWC 2018

Here‘s your complete guide to what Pocketnow will be covering at MWC 2018! We’ll run down Samsung, LG, Sony, Huawei, ASUS, ZTE, Nokia, Xiaomi, Alcatel and maybe even more!

See you soon!

About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.