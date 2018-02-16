No breaks for Huawei or HTC | #PNWeekly 292 (LIVE at 3p ET)
If you’re a smartphone maker whose brand starts with the letter ‘H,’ you’ve only known pain and suffering this week. You were treated as an outpost of the Chinese cybersecurity threat and have committed an unforced error in the US market you’re trying to reach. Or, you’re losing another executive after trading away 2,000 of your finest employees and you’re trying so hard to steer a sinking ship towards salvation. Or at least salvage.
Huawei and HTC are our main topics this episode, but we’ll also talk about the revival of one of Verizon’s bad habits and Xiaomi’s software shame with our colleague, Ryne Hager of Android Police, on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on February 16th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!
Pocketnow Weekly 292
Direct Download
Recording Date
February 16, 2018
Hosts
Guest
Agenda
- US gov’t: “Don’t buy Huawei and ZTE phones”
- Huawei: Can’t hold a contest to save its life
- HTC: Another year, another top executive jumps ship
- Verizon: SIM-locking is hot again
- HomePod: Forget about the rings, how about revenues?
- Pixelbook: That’s a very expensive sleeve…
- Xiaomi: Not willing to admit Android One’s superiority to MIUI
MWC 2018
Here‘s your complete guide to what Pocketnow will be covering at MWC 2018! We’ll run down Samsung, LG, Sony, Huawei, ASUS, ZTE, Nokia, Xiaomi, Alcatel and maybe even more!
See you soon!