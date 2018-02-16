If you’re a smartphone maker whose brand starts with the letter ‘H,’ you’ve only known pain and suffering this week. You were treated as an outpost of the Chinese cybersecurity threat and have committed an unforced error in the US market you’re trying to reach. Or, you’re losing another executive after trading away 2,000 of your finest employees and you’re trying so hard to steer a sinking ship towards salvation. Or at least salvage.

Huawei and HTC are our main topics this episode, but we’ll also talk about the revival of one of Verizon’s bad habits and Xiaomi’s software shame with our colleague, Ryne Hager of Android Police, on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on February 16th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 292

RSS Feed

Apple Podcasts

Google Play Music

Spotify

Direct Download

Recording Date

February 16, 2018

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Guest

Ryne Hager (Android Police)

Agenda

MWC 2018

Here‘s your complete guide to what Pocketnow will be covering at MWC 2018! We’ll run down Samsung, LG, Sony, Huawei, ASUS, ZTE, Nokia, Xiaomi, Alcatel and maybe even more!

•

See you soon!