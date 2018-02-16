iPhone takes 51 percent of industry revenues during the holidays

In 2016, Apple was able to somehow wrangle almost 104 percent of the smartphone industry’s profits in the third quarter of 2016. Note “profits” as in revenues minus expenses — many manufacturers lost money on the quarter, leading to that discrepancy.

But when it comes to pure sales, it’s still Apple that takes the crown. Strategy Analytics has a report out claiming that the company took 51 percent of global smartphone revenues for the most recent holiday season. And it’s really no surprise that Apple was able to make $61 billion on the quarter when the average sales price of an iPhone is $796.

Revenues for the industry grew 8 percent from last year to $120.2 billion, a record in Strategy Analytics’s book.

Samsung took second place with $18.9 billion, growing total revenues by 16 percent from the year before and also growing ASP by 21 percent to $254. Huawei’s $8.4 billion of revenue is up 17 percent over the year, but ASP is only at $205. However, the Chinese company is more concerned with expanding mindshare outside of China and may be willing to trade in padded revenues for more shipments.

Other manufacturers lost ground from 2017, dropping 4.3 share points to 26.2 percent. The contrast? Apple made a 2.5 percent advance on its share of universal revenue in smartphones.