Fourth new color for Essential Phone only on Amazon

Essential introduced its limited edition Spring Collection this week with three colors coming out at a premium price direct from the company. But in addition to the Ocean Depths, Stellar Gray and Copper Black finishes out over the next week, there’s also a surprise Amazon exclusive coming into play, too.

The company has opened pre-orders for a new Halo Gray color — if you’re wondering what the optical difference is between that and the Stellar Gray color, there may not be much except that the color is a tinge brighter. But the big addition here is that the phone will come pre-installed with Amazon’s Alexa assistant to compete with the native Google Assistant already there.

It still sells at $449.99 like the current Essential Phone models on Amazon and will begin shipping February 21.