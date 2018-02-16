Error -6722 stopping you from setting up your HomePod? Here’s what to do

Now that you’ve settled on a place to put your new HomePod where it won’t ruin anything, perhaps you’d like to get this smart speaker all set up? But what if it won’t let you?

Apple has addressed a “Setup Failed” prompt appearing on some HomePods, usually with the error designation -6722. This can be accompanied by a stall in the installation process, a “Wi-Fi incompatible” error or a blank white screen after selecting the location of the HomePod.

First of all, if you don’t have your personal Wi-Fi network secured through WPA or WPA2, make sure to do so — Apple notes that HomePod won’t connect to public, subscription or enterprise networks.

In addition to making sure that you have the latest software (iOS 11.2.5 or later) on your compatible device, you should also update your Home and Apple Music apps as applicable — those two applications basically make the HomePod run. Make sure to set up two-factor authentication and iCloud Keychain as necessary.

If you already have the Home app installed, you may want to erase and then reinstall the Home app, especially if it takes several minutes to load accessories and scenes. Keep in mind that existing HomeKit accessories and scenes will need to be reset.

Beyond that point, Apple Support will assist you with your problems.