We’re only 11 days away from the official MWC 2018 kick-off, with glamorous Barcelona product announcements scheduled to begin as early as February 25, and Xiaomi remains one of the trade show’s biggest question marks.

Basically, all we know for sure is the ambitious Chinese OEM will be in the capital city of Catalonia later this month, planning to exhibit… something in Hall 6 Stand 6B30 of the Fira Gran Via conference center.

There’s no special event officially confirmed to take place before or during the 2018 Mobile World Congress, which still makes a Mi MIX 2S launch highly implausible. But whether or not said device is around the corner, the thing does exist, according to a dev-centric web portal that rarely engages in idle speculation.

Apparently, hard evidence in the form of firmware files suggests a handset codenamed “polaris” is indeed in the pipeline, powered by Qualcomm’s hot new Snapdragon 845 processor. The so-called Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S (official name presumably unconfirmed) should also come with a 3400mAh battery, which just so happens to be the exact same size as the cell under the “regular” Mi MIX 2’s hood.

Other practically guaranteed features include a 2:1 display with FHD+ (2160 x 1080) resolution, Android 8.0 Oreo with Project Treble support, dual SIM card slots, and a number of AI camera tricks, like scene recognition and the works. No word on an iPhone X-inspired notch ruining Xiaomi’s simple and effective “full screen” approach, but anything is still possible.