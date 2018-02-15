Woot! has Google Pixel 2 refurbs from $529.99

Any time you can get a refurbished unit of a relatively new model device, you can rest a little bit more assured that it’ll pull through for longer than other used alternatives. We were able to share an Apple Watch Series 3 deal from Apple itself yesterday and now we’re going onto bigger fish.

Amazon’s Woot! subsidiary has the Google Pixel 2 out for $529.99 for 64GB variants and $579.99 — $120 and $170 off the usual price. Sadly, Woot does not offer zero-interest financing.

If you’re a fan of the Kinda Blue color, you only have the 64GB model to look forward to, but otherwise, you’re set for both sizes on the black and white colors. The phone’s unlocked for use on all four networks.

It’s Woot’s deal of the day and it ends midnight Eastern Time or when stock runs out, so figure out which side of that fence you’re on and quick.