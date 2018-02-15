It’s 2018, and Verizon is updating the 2016 Moto G4 Play to 2016’s Android Nougat
If you thought the software update situation of the “regular” Moto G4 was bad, as Lenovo merely decided to deliver on its unplanned promise of Oreo for the G4 Plus, you may also want to consider G4 Play owners as you decry the sorry state of the Android ecosystem.
These folks probably purchased the modest 720p 5-incher back in 2016 thinking of Google’s support legacy, which “Lenovorola” vowed to honor until starting to release about a dozen new phones a year.
As such, even though the Moto G4 Play came with a minimally modified version of Marshmallow out the box, it took roughly a year and a half for unlocked models to receive official Nougat goodies.
The Android 7.1.1 promotion is now extending to the handset’s Verizon-locked variant, and if you think this brings you one step closer to 8.0 or 8.1 Oreo, you’ve got another thing coming. Oh, well, one major OS update is still better than zero updates, even when it arrives over-the-air six, nine or 12 months late.
Big Red subscribers with a Snapdragon 410 and 2GB RAM-packing Moto G4 Play in their possession should look forward to finally getting all the sweet software enhancements of 2016, including Multi window mode, quick app switching, bundled notifications, a refreshed emoji library, Data Saver, and Doze mode improvements. Talk about a bittersweet celebration.