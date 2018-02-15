Samsung had to ‘temporarily stop’ the Galaxy S8 Oreo rollout due to unexpected reboots
The Galaxy S8 Oreo update saga continues with an official Samsung statement released on the heels of an unexpected rollout interruption. This appears to confirm our worst fears, as we had hoped the news of the Android 8.0 standstill could prove false or at least not entirely accurate.
But alas, a “limited number of cases where Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices have rebooted unexpectedly” after the update have been enough to lead to a “temporary” stop. Samsung is currently “investigating the issue internally to ensure that the impact to the affected devices is minimized and the rollout of the update can resume as quickly as possible.”
While we certainly appreciate the company’s (relatively) swift reaction to reports of Oreo interruption, we can’t help but wonder how in the world could this problem go unnoticed during the two phones’ (painfully) lengthy beta tests. God knows there were enough people assessing the update’s reliability all around the globe.
We could also express some skepticism regarding the “limited” aspect of the serious-sounding bug, but perhaps Samsung is indeed employing more caution than usual, attempting to nip every little issue in the bud and achieve software perfection.
We shouldn’t be too hard on the chaebol considering other OEMs have had trouble stabilizing Android 8.0 Oreo as well. Then again, maybe these things wouldn’t happen if the market veterans followed a certain rookie’s suit, keeping proprietary OS revisions to a minimum.