Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 modem jumps max downlink to 2Gbps

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon X24 modem, the next logical progression from the X20 modem on the older Snapdragon 835 and current Snapdragon 845 chipsets. The X24 is hoped to be the companion to the 5G-capable X50 modem with the latter set to come out in 2019.

The chip takes Qualcomm’s “Gigabit LTE” watermark and destroys it, improving on maximum potential downlink speeds by 75 percent to 2Gbps, the first to achieve what would be Category 20 LTE speeds. The uplink maximum is 316Mbps. It will also support simultaneous 4×4 MIMO and 5-carrier aggregation and up to 7-carrier aggregation independently.

The modem is Qualcomm’s first chip produced on a 7nm fabrication. It aims to be first in the field with inclusion into phones from late this year.