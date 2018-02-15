Android

Not just one, but three new colors for Essential Phone

After a flurry of software updates, now comes the good stuff for hardware. As previously teased, Essential is launching a new color for its PH-1 phone today.

The “Ocean Depths” look comes with a copper-colored frame surround teal ceramic. It’s available direct from Essential today at 3pm Eastern at the unique price level of $599 — $100 more than the Black Moon or Pure White variants from the same source. Check out some of the internal specifications here.

But that’s not all: as part of its very limited Spring Collection, a Stellar Gray finish will go on sale February 20 at 3pm and a Copper Black design will sell from February 22 at 3pm. If you gravitate towards fashion, these will have to be fast buys for you.

