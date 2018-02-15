Netherlands one of 38 new countries to get Google Assistant this year

At the Digital News Initiative in Berlin today, one of the forces in the AI-powered assistant race has announced its expansion plans for 2018.

Elger van der Wel of the Netherlands’ Glow FM shared one of the slides from exhibitor Google touting its plans for the expansion of its Google Assistant in 2018. That country will be one of 38 new regions to have the Assistant’s services on smart speakers and on smartphones within the year.

Voor het eerst officieel uitgesproken door Google: Google Assistent komt dit jaar naar Nederland (we zijn blauw op de kaart!) #dnisummit #dni2018 pic.twitter.com/fYyU12FWpD — Elger van der Wel (@elger) February 15, 2018

Google has also been making headway in terms of servicing specific localities and plans on entering into 48 more by year’s end to have 64 cities in its portfolio. It will also gain 17 languages and will be able to converse in 25 total. And once all is done for 2018, Google Assistant is expected to be in 52 countries. It’s not exactly clear what the line is between a locality and a country, but perhaps these cities will be easy to super-serve than the large countries that encompass them.

Android Police has also been tipped to the presence of Google Home and Google Home Mini at Dutch tech retailer Coolblue. Those devices have been listed to be “available soon.”