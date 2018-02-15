iOS

iOS apps must support the iPhone X “notch” from April

Apple has issued a new milestone in iOS app development that must be reached by April. All new applications will have to be built with the iOS 11 SDK and support the Super Retina Display of the iPhone X. That means that the interface must fit below the “notch”  and make room for status information in the wings.

9to5Mac, which obtained an email that was sent out to developers today, notes that while the SDK must be used, developers may choose not to support everything it entails, including ARKit, camera APIs, drag and drop for iPad and other neat bits. Apple also makes note of “universal apps,” affirming previous reporting on iOS and macOS intercompatible apps.

Three new iPhones set to launch in November are said to take on the hardware design language of the iPhone X, so it might be a good idea to get people on the ball right now. No word on when, if ever, existing apps will have to flip support.

