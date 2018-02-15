Huawei is not going to have an easy job burying recent controversy, as well as mounting US cybersecurity concerns, without P20 flagship phones at the fast-approaching MWC 2018, but at least the Chinese OEM is willing to try and keep Android tablets alive.

There are no less than three MediaPad M5 versions in the pipeline, according to the latest speculation, two of which will technically follow in the footsteps of the early 2016-released MediaPad M2.

The other one is a number four-skipping sequel to the very well-received MediaPad M3 8.4, which continues to be a top “Amazon choice” at around $245. Reportedly set to cost 329 Euro on the old continent in a Wi-Fi-only configuration, and €380 with added LTE connectivity, the Huawei MediaPad M5 8 is codenamed “Schubert”, and also known by a couple of SHT-xxx model number variations.

Its rumored 4GB RAM count today has already been confirmed in a benchmark, with User Agent Profile data also revealing the 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution of the MediaPad M3 will be retained.

Like its baby brother, the Huawei MediaPad M5 10 “Cameron” is expected to offer 32GB internal storage space and 4 gigs of memory, as well as running Android 8.0 Oreo right off the bat, which should set you back roughly 379 Euro, or €420 in an LTE-enabled flavor.

Last but certainly not least, the MediaPad M5 10 Pro “Cameron Pro” is purportedly also coming with 4GB RAM, but upgraded 64GB storage room, M-Pen stylus support and LTE speeds, at 520 Euro or so. That sounds a little steep.