Google’s Project Fi now supports more than 170 international destinations

Google MVNO Project Fi, which serves customers only in the United States, has expanded its international partnerships and has added at least 30 destinations to it support list.

In over 170 territories, subscribers will be able to take advantage of local data networks for the same costs as would apply in the US: $10 per gigabyte and up to $60 maximum in a month with Bill Protection. Texts are free while calls are 20 cents a minute.

With the occasion, Project Fi is now able to notify users if they’ll be able to use service if they have to cross borders for a trip — in the Account settings section of the Project Fi app, users can then hit “International” and toggle on notifications about coverage during and before travel. Any Gmail messages related to such travel will be tagged with a Project Fi notification regarding that destination.

TechCrunch reports that Belize and Myanmar are some of the latest locales to get Fi support.