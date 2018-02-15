Google Pixelbook sleeve is $100

For your $999 Pixelbook (minimum), how about a $100 sleeve?

Many manufacturers of laptops, convertible tablets and the like will also produce and sell a complementary sleeve or bag to go with it and it usually costs less than $50. At Microsoft, for example, the standard Surface Pro folio costs $50. For the Eve V, an Alcantara sleeve with either a zipper or magnetic flap costs $39.

The Chrome OS-running Pixelbook from Google, which runs between $999 and $1,649, has a $100 sleeve dedicated for it. If you paid the extra $99 for a Pixelbook Pen, you’ll find “a custom compartment to keep” it handy. And all of is covered in a heathered microfiber finish.

Heathering is when a multi-layered interwoven pattern produces specks of an alternate color in the fabric. We had to look that up, too.

In any case, the Google Store link’s below.