Android

Google Pixelbook sleeve is $100

Contents
Advertisement

For your $999 Pixelbook (minimum), how about a $100 sleeve?

Many manufacturers of laptops, convertible tablets and the like will also produce and sell a complementary sleeve or bag to go with it and it usually costs less than $50. At Microsoft, for example, the standard Surface Pro folio costs $50. For the Eve V, an Alcantara sleeve with either a zipper or magnetic flap costs $39.

The Chrome OS-running Pixelbook from Google, which runs between $999 and $1,649, has a $100 sleeve dedicated for it. If you paid the extra $99 for a Pixelbook Pen, you’ll find “a custom compartment to keep” it handy. And all of is covered in a heathered microfiber finish.

Heathering is when a multi-layered interwoven pattern produces specks of an alternate color in the fabric. We had to look that up, too.

In any case, the Google Store link’s below.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Source
Google Store
Posted In
Accessories, Android, Tablets
Tags
accessories, Chrome OS, ChromeBook, Google, Google Store, News, Pixelbook, Pricing, sleeve
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.